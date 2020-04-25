War anniversaries ‘lost in the noise’

2020 marks the 75th year since the end of the Second World War, Australia’s largest military commitment.

One million Australians were enlisted in WWII, and more than 39,000 lost their lives.

War historian Mat McLachlan told Chris Smith 2020 is a busy year, with many significant war events to commemorate.

“It’s not just World War Two, there’s also anniversaries for Vietnam, there’s anniversaries of Korea.

“There’s things happening left, right and centre, but … it’s all getting a little bit lost in the noise of everything else that’s happening.”

Some of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic echo the conditions experienced by the Australians left at home during the war, Mr McLachlan said.

“From a social aspect, there’s a lot of similarities to what went on during the war.

“Not being able to see friends and family when you want to, shortages of essential supplies, large gatherings being restricted or cancelled.”

Even the retail landscape was similar, he said, but instead of suppressing spending to encourage investment in war bonds, in 2020 it’s hoped the money Australians save while staying home will restart the economy when restrictions are lifted.

Image: Getty