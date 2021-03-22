Wanderlusting Aussies urged to ‘flip the switch’ on travelling backyard

Australians missing international travel are being called upon to embrace domestic holidays after a new report found holidaymakers view exploring their backyard as a ‘compromise’.

Urban List CEO Susannah George told Deborah Knight while Australians are willing to travel the country, only one in three are planning to spend the same amount of time and money as they would overseas.

“That is something as a nation we really need to combat and overcome,” Ms George said.

It’s sparked a call for Australians to “flip the switch on how we see our country”.

Ms George said now is the perfect time to travel as many tourist destinations remain uncrowded.

“It’s not about being guilted into a holiday locally for the sake of economy, it’s not about social responsibility.

“This is about going because we actually believe it’s going to be the trip of a lifetime.”

Image: Getty