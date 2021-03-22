4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Wanderlusting Aussies urged to ‘flip the switch’ on travelling backyard

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
domestic travelUrban List
Article image for Wanderlusting Aussies urged to ‘flip the switch’ on travelling backyard

Australians missing international travel are being called upon to embrace domestic holidays after a new report found holidaymakers view exploring their backyard as a ‘compromise’. 

Urban List CEO Susannah George told Deborah Knight while Australians are willing to travel the country, only one in three are planning to spend the same amount of time and money as they would overseas.

“That is something as a nation we really need to combat and overcome,” Ms George said.

It’s sparked a call for Australians to “flip the switch on how we see our country”.

Ms George said now is the perfect time to travel as many tourist destinations remain uncrowded.

“It’s not about being guilted into a holiday locally for the sake of economy, it’s not about social responsibility.

“This is about going because we actually believe it’s going to be the trip of a lifetime.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873