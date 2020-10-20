Walters twins reflect on a stellar career over the years

Home-grown league legends and twins Kevin and Kerrod Walters have reminisced on their football career and the early days before they became a household name.

Neil Breen spoke to the “superstar footballers” on their 53rd birthday this morning, a few days out from the 2020 NRL Grand Final.

The Ipswich-raised twins shared old stories with Neil, including how Kevin missed out in under-13 state titles, and their time at Ipswich Grammar.

“It was a long trip home from Bundaberg to Ipswich, Kevin bawling all the way home,” Kerrod joked.

They also reminisced about their times in the Brisbane Broncos and rugby league in Queensland in the late 80s and early 90s.

“It took us 5 years to really get to understand what it took to be successful in the [NRL]. That 1992 team was bristling with some good experienced players, and some good new talent. It was great times for us and the Broncos.”

