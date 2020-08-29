Wally Lewis endorses Kevin Walters as future Broncos coach

Queensland and Brisbane rugby league legend Wally Lewis has endorsed Kevin Walters as the man to bring the Broncos out of the mess they’ve fallen into.

It comes as the club and former coach Anthony Seibold parted ways this week almost two seasons into a five year deal.

Walters who is the current Queensland Maroons coach is considered to be a favourite for the job alongside former North Queensland coach Paul Green.

Lewis told The Continuous Call Team Walters is the right man to bring the club’s identity back.

“Paul Green has done a wonderful job and has grabbed a premiership with the Cowboys,” Lewis said.

“But I agree if it’s Kevvie, they’re going to have a whole pile of former Broncos there to lend support to Brisbane’s next charge to try and restore the self-belief and bring back their performances to an acceptable level.

“They love hanging around the club but this year they’ve tended to go away and only come back right at the end.

“The way that they’re going, you can just see I don’t think a lot of the players feel like going to there because they’re almost embarrassed.

“To me, that’s when you can provide the best value to any club that you’ve been a part of, is just being there for them to lend even the smallest of benefits.”

Walters is currently contracted to the Maroons until the end of the 2021 Origin series and has won two out of his four campaigns in charge.

Image: QRL.