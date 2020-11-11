4BC
Wally Lewis embraces Maroons ‘no-hopers’ ahead of Origin do-or-die

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Queensland Maroonsrugby league featuredState of OriginWally Lewis
Article image for Wally Lewis embraces Maroons ‘no-hopers’ ahead of Origin do-or-die

Queensland rugby league legend ‘The King’ Wally Lewis has given his analysis ahead of tonight’s State of Origin II in Sydney.

State of Origin demonstrates “undoubtedly the highest standard of football in the game”, he told Scott Emerson.

The Maroons are underdogs heading into game two, as they were last week when they pulled off an upset victory.

“They were given no chance, absolutely no hope of winning that game, yet they managed to produce the game of their lives these guys, and it surprised footy fans around the world.

“Kick-off can’t come quick enough!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Scott Emerson
Rugby LeagueSports
