Wally Lewis casts doubt over early NRL crowd return

The much anticipated NRL season relaunch will kick off tonight at Suncorp Stadium with the Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos going head to head.

The revamped Telstra Premiership draw will see a 20 round competition culminating in a Grand Final on October 25.

NRL legend Wally Lewis told Deborah Knight he can’t wait to watch kick-off tonight from his loungeroom, due to restrictions limiting the amount of people allowed to commentate at the ground.

“With virtually nobody inside the ground at all, other than the players and officials… it’s going to be a little bit of an eerie feeling for the players.”

On the topics of crowds returning by July, Wally Lewis is doubtful, even with the bold efforts of Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys who is pushing for it.

“While rugby league fans are desperate to make sure that they can watch it as soon as possible, I think safety has got to be the number one issue here.

“We’ve got to make sure the responsibility of everybody’s long term health is the priority.”

