4BC
WA Premier Mark McGowan appoints himself Treasurer

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Mark McGowan
Article image for WA Premier Mark McGowan appoints himself Treasurer

WA Premier Mark McGowan has appointed himself Treasurer after Labor’s landslide victory at the state election.

6PR Host Gareth Parker told Deborah Knight the move isn’t unprecedented.

“Until about the 1990s it was quite common for the premier to also be the treasurer in Western Australia.

“I actually think Mark McGowan may in fact regret this a year or two down the track.

“Handling the finances is more complicated and a bigger job than it used to be.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Paul Kane 

