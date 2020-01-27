4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Volunteer firefighter saved 13 lives in old patrol car

5 hours ago
Alan Jones
Nathan BarndenQuaama

A brave firefighter has told the story of how he saved the lives of more than 10 people with an old patrol car.

Volunteer firefighter Nathan Barnden saved the lives of 13 people during the New Years Eve fires in Quaama near Bega.

The 26-year-old was defending the town when they got word a number of people were trapped in homes.

He tells Alan Jones they drove into the fires and managed to pack 13 people into a five-seater car.

“There was a family of seven who was stuck inside a burning home. When we got there we had to drive through one of the most intense firefronts I’ve ever been in my life.

“There were a few moments on the way where I thought, ‘this is it’.

“When we got to them three-quarters of their house was on fire… everything was burning.

“One of the most intense and terrifying moments of my life and I’m very glad we did it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Peter Parks

Alan Jones
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.