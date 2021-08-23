Volcanoes and ‘Elephant’s Toothpaste’: Joe Hildebrand’s explosive science lesson

Making lockdown learning fun can be a challenge for parents, but Street Science founder Steve Liddell has shared a few of the tricks up his sleeve.

The environmental scientist turned high school teacher told Joe Hildebrand simple supermarket ingredients can be used for fun lessons, like teaching solubility with Skittles.

“The key for science is to make it visual, and make it real. Make things happen in front of their eyes.”

Not every experiment can be safely replicated at home, however…

Press PLAY below to find out what happened during Street Science’s ‘biggest disaster’

Press PLAY below to hear Steve Liddell’s suggestions to make science at home fun