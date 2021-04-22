4BC
Vodafone offers ‘goodwill’ gesture for customers

6 hours ago
Vodafone
Article image for Vodafone offers ‘goodwill’ gesture for customers

Vodafone Australia has given customers free data services this weekend as a gesture of ‘goodwill’ after recent 4G outages. 

In an SMS sent out to customers, Vodafone wrote:

“As you are aware, we recently experienced an issue which disrupted our 4G mobile services.

“We’re sorry for the impact this caused you and as a gesture of goodwill, we’re offering customers FREE data services to customers this weekend, from 12:01am Saturday 24 April to 11.59pm Sunday 25 April.”

 

Image: Getty 

4BC News
News
