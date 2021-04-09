4BC
Vodafone apologises to customers over mass outage

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Vodafone
Article image for Vodafone apologises to customers over mass outage

Vodafone has apologised to customers after a massive technical outage left thousands unable to make phone calls and having trouble using mobile data.

Issues with mobile data and service have been reported across the country.

The phone carrier says they’ve found the cause of the issue and they’ll be progressively restoring service to customers over the afternoon.

Tech expert Geoff Quattromani said it sounds like things are “slowly coming back to life”.

“As of around 11m, we started to see reports online … I started to see vey quickly on Twitter across the country it wasn’t happening in one state,  this was everywhere, people could not send SMSes, receive calls, and that data was starting to fail as well,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said he wouldn’t be surprised if Vodafone offered a credit to customers seriously impacted.

“It’s happened in the past where Telcos have offered some sort of bonus or credit, given this one has gone on most of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised if they offer something like a free data day where you can have unlimited data for a 24 hour period or they say you can have a small credit on your bill.”

He urged customers to talk to Vodafone if you were impacted.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock 

 

Lifestyle
