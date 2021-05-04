Virgin challenged to get ‘more competitive’ following eye-watering losses

Virgin Australia has a challenging road ahead, after posting its ninth consecutive year of negative returns.

The airline posted an eye-watering $3.1 billion loss in the year ending June 2020.

This comes after flying was reduced to just 4.2 per cent of previous levels during the pandemic.

“One thing I’ll say about Virgin is, they’ve got to get more competitive,” said Neil Breen. “They’re too expensive!”

