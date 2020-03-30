4BC
Virgin Australia staff say their final farewell – through dance

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
A team of Virgin Australia ground staff have performed a choreographed routine to farewell the airline’s final international flight.

Staff danced along to classic 80s hit ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey as the aircraft for flight VA153 to Auckland was pushing-back.

Virgin Australia will temporarily suspend all of its international flights from today (Monday 30 March 2020) until 14 June 2020, following increased travel restrictions and reduced travel demand in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Click PLAY below to see the full video

 

Deborah Knight
