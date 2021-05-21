4BC
Virgin Australia hit by global system outage

3 hours ago
4BC News
Virgin Australia
Virgin Australia flights are being impacted by a global system outage.

The airline says check-in and boarding systems are affected, and it’s working to resolve the issue.

Travellers are being urged to check their flight status online.

4BC News
LifestyleTravel
