Virgin Australia hit by global system outage
Virgin Australia flights are being impacted by a global system outage.
The airline says check-in and boarding systems are affected, and it’s working to resolve the issue.
Travellers are being urged to check their flight status online.
Virgin Australia flights are currently impacted by a global system outage which is affecting our check-in and boarding systems. We are working to resolve ASAP. Check your flight status here: https://t.co/m479B0nZMc
— Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) May 21, 2021