Vince Sorrenti defends Aussie comedians against PC brigade

9 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Comedypolitical correctnessVince Sorrenti

Australian stand-up icon Vince Sorrenti has weighed in on the effects of ‘political correctness’ on comedy.

In the wake of some comedians being ‘cancelled’ over controversial jokes, Mr Sorrenti assured Ray Hadley common sense will prevail.

“It’s not the majority opinion.”

Mr Sorrenti said there’s already been a backlash against extreme political correctness, proving his point.

“I’m not out to offend anyone mate.

“I’m just out to make people laugh.

“If that’s the worst thing I do in my life, I’ll wear that every single day.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: vincesorrenti.com

EntertainmentLifestyle
