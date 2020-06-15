4BC
Vietnam veteran hits out at GWS Giants over kneeling protests

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
AFLCharlie LynnProtests

Vietnam veteran and former NSW MP Charlie Lynn has renounced his membership of the GWS Giants with an explosive letter.

In an open letter addressed to Giants chairman Tony Shepherd, Mr Lynn condemned the AFL’s decision to support anti-racism protests by instructing players to take a knee, and suggested “the AFL should be now be split into two – one as a registered political body and the other as a professional football body”.

He told Mark Levy most Australians have “had it up to the neck” with players’ on-field activism.

“The AFL crossed the line with their stunt this week.

“Keep the politics out of it – go positive.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Fox Sports/AFL

