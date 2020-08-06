Victorian restrictions pose risk to nation’s food supply

Victorian stage four restrictions have sparked concerns over the nation’s food supply, with business leaders calling on the rules to be changed.

Premier Daniel Andrews ordered warehouses and distribution centres to reduce staff by 33 per cent.

Australian Food and Grocery Council acting CEO Dr Geoffrey Annison told Deborah Knight accessing supply would be the biggest issue.

“Most companies in the supply chain run pretty lean operations … to take out a third of their workforce could be problematic for many of them.

“We’re supportive of the objectives of the Victorian government but we want to make sure that it doesn’t have unintended consequences.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty