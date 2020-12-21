Calls for Victorian Premier’s resignation after hotel quarantine inquiry

The COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Inquiry report released today has failed to identify who was responsible for the decision to use private security guards for Victorian hotel quarantine.

The inquiry comes after it was discovered Victoria’s second wave was triggered through transmission of the virus from hotel quarantine by poorly trained private security guards.

The inquiry’s inability to attribute blame down to any particular person or government department has frustrated many.

Victorian Shadow Attorney-General Edward O’Donohue told Luke Grant the Premier should resign.

“This is incredibly disappointing for Victorians who have suffered.

“Victorians deserve the truth.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Monash University Professor of Sociology Alan Petersen told Joe Hildebrand it was the result of “aggregating responsibility and shifting it along the line.”

“There wasn’t any accountability amongst the ministerial level,” he continued.

Mr Petersen said a failure of governance and lack of communication at all levels ultimately led to 768 deaths in Victoria from COVID-19.

“Small decisions along the chain can add up to end up with something quite catastrophic in the end.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: James Ross – Pool/Getty Images