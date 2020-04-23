4BC
Veteran’s mother urges us to remember those who ‘lost the battle at home’

5 hours ago
Alan Jones
Julie-Ann Finneyveteran suicides

The mother of a veteran who took his own life says there’s more to be done to protect our servicemen and women when they return home.

Julie-Ann Finney has led a brave campaign for a royal commission into veteran suicides after her son, David, took his own life a year ago.

“Every day is further away from him,” she told Alan Jones.

“But tomorrow I’ll remember him as the vets we forget.

“The vets we forget that died at home, they lost the battle at home.

“I challenge every politician that gets up and utters the words ‘lest we forget’ tomorrow, to show that they actually won’t forget and have a royal commission.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
AustraliaNews
