Veteran’s charity takes financial hit amidst pandemic

Legacy in Queensland is looking for a new headquarters in Brisbane, after they were forced to sell the South Brisbane office.

The veterans charity, which supports Queenslanders who are connected to deceased veterans, has suffered since the pandemic and donations have taken a huge hit.

The organisation’s CEO, Brendan Cox, said they have until June 2022 to find a new premises, after entering into a two-year lease agreement to stay in their current building.

He told Scott Emerson they were in a period of re-adjustment and they were seeking philanthropic and government support.

“Legacy first and foremost is and always will be a service organisation,” he said.

