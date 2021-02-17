Veteran judge takes reigns on nation-leading taskforce

The Queensland Government has announced this morning a new independent taskforce to legislate against coercive control.

Attorney-General and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman defined coercive control as “an ongoing form of oppression that is used to instill fear in victims”.

The announcement comes one year on from the tragic deaths of Hannah Clark and her three children.

Ms Fentiman said the taskforce, which will consult with survivors, service providers, experts and the community, will be geared toward recommendations for how best to legislate against coercive control.

Justice Margaret McMurdo AC will chair the taskforce, which is anticipated to present its findings in October.

“I know that many women out there are currently in these types of situations, and it’s not good enough and it’s not on,” said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“This will bring about real changes with the way in which people have to deal with such pressure.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the taskforce is the first of its kind in Australia, setting Queensland up to be the first state to criminalise coercive control.

Image: Nine News