‘Very disappointing’: Two Queenslanders test positive to COVID-19 after returning from Melbourne

Two women, including a staff member at a Logan school, have tested positive to coronavirus after travelling to Melbourne and failing to quarantine.

The women, from Acacia Ridge and Logan, both aged 19, travelled together on 21 July and returned to Queensland from Melbourne, via Sydney.

A police investigation is underway into the circumstances of they were able to return to Brisbane, when they should have been in hotel quarantine.

One of the women works at Parklands Christian College in the Logan suburb of Parkridge, and tested positive yesterday afternoon, prompting the school to close until further notice.

The school will be closed for cleaning.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said there was a large amount of contact tracing to be done.

“Both likely acquired the disease interstate,” he said.

“The impacts of breaking the COVID rules can be massive.”

Logan MP Linus Power told Deborah Knight if anyone in the areas had symptoms, they should get tested.

Asked if Queenslanders were becoming complacent, he implored people to social distance.

“I’m not sure complacency is the right word, you can drift back to what we were doing before,” he said.

“We know it can get quickly.”

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said aged care facilities in the metro south area would be placed into lockdown.

Local shopping centres, a restaurant and a church will be closed temporarily.

She said the women returned from Melbourne, a known hotspot.

“It’s very disappointing this has occurred,” she said.

“We need to act really, really fast.

“These two young women have been out in the community for 8 days while unwell.”

The women travelled on flights VA863 and VA977 on 21 July.

Queensland Health is working to establish close contacts.

Anyone returning to Queensland must self-isolate for 14 days if they have been to a COVID-19 hotspot.

A pop up clinic will be set up in the school sports hall.

The number of active cases in the state is 7.

