Vanessa Amorosi reveals her ‘proudest memory’

Australian music icon Vanessa Amorosi is treating fans to an exclusive concert from her home.

The Aussie singer told Mark Levy “it’s extremely tough times” for musicians and artists during the pandemic, with many isolated and unable to gain an income.

“It’s very upsetting actually… we’re all trying to support each other.”

Vanessa reminisced about the moments in her career that got her to where she is today, telling Mark the Sydney Olympic Games is one of her “proudest memories ever”.

“It was just so breathtaking to me, the whole environment… the way people were and how much love we had… I am just so blessed that I was part of that.

“It was just the most incredible energy.”

Vanessa Amorosi, currently living in LA, will be playing an exclusive one-night-only virtual event for fans in Australia and across the globe.

Details: Vanessa Amorosi Exclusive & Intimate from LA

8pm AEST, Saturday, 27th June 2020

tix.co/event/vanessa-amorosi

Image: Twitter/ @VanessaAmorosi