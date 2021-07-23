Vacci-Nation: The new hit single from DJ Ray and the Robertson Brothers

Ray Hadley has stepped out of his comfort zone and teamed up with the Robertson Brothers to bring you their very own vaccination song.

Inspired by KIIS’ Kyle Sandilands and his rendition of ‘Get Vaxxed Baby‘, Ray has put his “Snoop Doggy hat on” and parodied an iconic Kylie Minogue anthem to support an urgent public health message.

Press PLAY below to hear ‘The Vacci-Nation’ by Ray Hadley and the Robertson Brothers

Image: Getty, YouTube