4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • US lobsterman survives being swallowed..

US lobsterman survives being swallowed by humpback whale

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
HARLEY CARNESUS
Article image for US lobsterman survives being swallowed by humpback whale

A US man has had an extraordinary escape after being swallowed by a humpback whale. 

“Last week, you know, we had the story of the alligator in the post office,” US correspondent Harley Carnes told Neil Breen. “That was nothing!”

“A veteran lobster diver, Michael Packard, he was at work.

“Boats around him were fishing for striped bass and so forth… so was the humpback whale.”

Press PLAY below to hear US correspondent Harley Carnes tell the story (skip to 3:23)

Image: Rex Chapman / Twitter, Getty 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873