US lobsterman survives being swallowed by humpback whale

A US man has had an extraordinary escape after being swallowed by a humpback whale.

“Last week, you know, we had the story of the alligator in the post office,” US correspondent Harley Carnes told Neil Breen. “That was nothing!”

“A veteran lobster diver, Michael Packard, he was at work.

“Boats around him were fishing for striped bass and so forth… so was the humpback whale.”

Veteran Cape Cod lobster diver Michael Packard was swallowed whole by a humpback whale and lives to tell the story… pic.twitter.com/CQcCP2fdVs — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 12, 2021

Press PLAY below to hear US correspondent Harley Carnes tell the story (skip to 3:23)

Image: Rex Chapman / Twitter, Getty