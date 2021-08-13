4BC
US doctor’s dire speech ‘worth listening to’ for Australians, Ray Hadley says

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has shone a spotlight on a US Chief Health Officer’s speech after coronavirus cases have surged into hospitals. 

The US has recorded almost 800,000 new cases in the last 7 days.

“The problem seems to be with some states, what would be called, I guess, ‘conservative states’, in the southern part of the United States, who are reluctant to go and get vaccinated,” Ray said.

Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Centre in Louisiana, Dr Catherine O’Neal, told the press hospitals are beyond capacity.

“This will take a little time but it’s worth listening to,” Ray said.

“When you come inside our walls, it is quite obvious to you that these are the darkest days of this pandemic,” Dr O’Neal said.

“We are no longer giving adequate care to our patients.”

Ray said Dr O’Neal’s plea mirrors messaging to New South Welshmen.

Image: Our Lady of the Lake / Facebook 

Ray Hadley
