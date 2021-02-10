4BC
US court proceedings derailed by tech fail

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for US court proceedings derailed by tech fail

A livestream of court proceedings in the US has gone viral online after a being derailed by a Zoom filter mishap. 

Presiding Judge Roy Ferguson said the moment was a “by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times.”

“That was real, genuine laugh out loud funny, wasn’t it?” Spencer Howson said to Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast.

“I want to see the whole case with a lawyer as a cat!”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: 394th District Court of Texas / Youtube

Neil Breen
LawNewsWorld
