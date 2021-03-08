US Consul General reflects as ‘Me Too’ arrives in Australian politics

On International Women’s Day, one of the highest ranking diplomats in the country has reflected on the issues women in politics face.

US Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean told Deborah Knight making the field safe and hospitable for women has long been an issue for both nations.

“It is an area – diplomacy, traditional foreign policy – that has for a long time been dominated by men.

“There used to be an old joke that the State Department was run by people who were ‘pale, male and Yale’.”

She agreed it seems the ‘Me Too’ movement is now being reckoned with in Australia, in the wake of parliamentary allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

Ms Hudson-Dean also spoke of the positives, highlighting the example set by the Queensland and NSW Premiers, and Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“I’m very happy to see that there are senior women leading in politics here in Australia.”

