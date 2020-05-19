UN’s gender-neutral terms ‘belong in the garbage’ says Mark Latham

A ‘politically correct’ social media post made by the United Nations has been widely scorned by commentators, criticising the poor timing of the tweet.

In a tweet posted by the official United Nations account, individuals are encouraged to be more inclusive by “using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group”.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham the guidelines are “nonsense”, and Australians have more important issues to worry about.

“This belongs in the garbage bin.

“We’ve got double digit unemployment, over a million Australians have lost their job.

“We’re paying money to the UN and quite frankly … the last thing we worry about is whether we use words like ‘landlord’ or ‘boyfriend’ or ‘girlfriend’.

“No one gives two hoots about any of this rubbish!”

