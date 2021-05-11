‘Unprecedented numbers’: Yvette D’Ath responds to health system in crisis

The Queensland Government has announced $100 million package to tackle unprecedented demand on the health system.

The crisis reached a tipping point overnight with both Ipswich and Gold Coast University Hospital reaching capacity, forced to declare a code yellow.

4BC Drive reported the system was in crisis yesterday as some patients waited hours in ambulances before they were admitted to Brisbane hospitals.

The money will go towards 65 new beds and there will also be an emphasis on treating as many patients as possible away from hospitals.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said there were a number of reasons for the increased demand.

“The fact is we have surges, you can’t put your finger on exactly why on any given day there is an increased demand over others. It fluctuates all over the state,” she told Scott Emerson.

“Really the question is what can we do to respond to that when it happens.

“Year on year we are seeing increased demand on our EDs and ambulances and hospital system, we are seeing unprecedented numbers at the moment, every one of my health minister colleagues around the country are experiencing the same thing.”

She said the disruption to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout had impacted the health service.

“It’s a culmination of a whole lot of things. We had 30,000 people move from interstate in the last 12 months, the biggest migration of interstate people moving to Queensland in decades.”

Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union secretary Beth Mohle said they were eager to hear what comes out of the federal budget in relation to health.

“It is a federated system: there is responsibility on both the state and federal governments for health and aged care, this demonstrates what’s happening across the country right now that the model is broken and the way we fund health care is broken and we need some radical change.

“I think every health minister at a state level is saying the same thing right now.”

