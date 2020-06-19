Universities face fee overhaul to promote ‘jobs of the future’

University fees will be reformed in a bid to bring more students into degrees that will lead to jobs.

The changes which will come into effect next year will see fees slashed for job-relevant courses in areas such as STEM, while fees for degrees such as humanities and communications will be increased.

Education Minister Dan Tehan told Mark Levy he wants to encourage young Australians to study “in the areas where we know the jobs of the future will be”.

“COVID-19 is going to have the biggest economic shock on our economy since the Great Depression.

“It’s absolutely vital that young Australians have the skills from their education to be able to take up those jobs that we know will be there.”

The announcement also includes 39,000 extra university places, with Mr Tehan stressing they will be focusing on skilling up domestic Australian students.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty