4BC
Union’s urgent call to prioritise COVID-19 jab for airline staff

6 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for Union’s urgent call to prioritise COVID-19 jab for airline staff

The Transport Workers’ Union is calling for domestic cabin crew to be given urgent priority to be vaccinated as well as rapid testing before and after each shift.

It comes after a Virgin Australia cabin crew member tested positive for COVID-19 after being in close contact with one of the Sydney clusters.

National Secretary of the Transport Workers Union, Michael Kaine, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison has a lot to answer for.

“The problem we’ve got at the moment, quite surprisingly and shockingly, aviation workers are not include in the priority list for vaccinations,”  he told Bill McDonald filling in on 4BC Drive.

“It would mean they would be eligible to receive the jab by now.

“The second thing we have to do is make sure we have a national system to do rapid saliva testing for the workers before shift and after shift, I think those two things have been missing.”

Press PLAY to hear what the union wants done

Bill McDonald
