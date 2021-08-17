Unions to catch bigger break with new date for People’s Day 

Union members are looking forward to an particularly long weekend with the new date for Brisbane’s People’s Day.

The Palaszczuk government yesterday announced the Ekka public holiday would be moved to October 29 for Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Scenic Rim.

Neil Breen was tipped off by a listener to check unions’ rostered days off.

“Here you are: the CFMEU Queensland RDOs and public holidays for 2021…”

But the CFMEU wasn’t the only union Neil found benefitting from the new date.

“I shouldn’t laugh, should I?” he said. “I shouldn’t laugh.”

