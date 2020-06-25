4BC
Union blasts ‘premature’ decision to axe thousands of Qantas jobs

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
The Transport Workers Union is pleading with the Morrison government to extend JobKeeper for the airline industry.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce today announced the airline would slash their workforce by 20 per cent as a cost-saving measure.

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine told Mark Levy the decision to sack thousands of cabin, ground, and head office staff members is “premature”, especially with the JobKeeper scheme still under review.

“We are really disappointed. We think that Mr Joyce should put a hold on these redundancies, pending the outcome of this review.”

Mr Kaine urged the federal government to follow the lead of other countries and establish “an aviation keeper scheme”.

“This is a critical part of the Australian economy that needs to be ready to go again when the virus passes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
