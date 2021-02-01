4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Unforeseen organ crisis prompts donation..

Unforeseen organ crisis prompts donation callout

46 mins ago
Deborah Knight
organ donor
Article image for Unforeseen organ crisis prompts donation callout

Data released today has prompted calls for more people to register as organ donors.

2020 saw a 16 per cent reduction in organ donors compared to 2019.

It was reported around 1650 Australians are currently waitlisted for transplants, and thousands more on dialysis are likely to need a kidney.

“The key reason is because of COVID, and more so because [of] the number of transplants dropping,” CEO of the Organ and Tissue Authority Lucinda Barry told Deborah Knight.

Transplants were paused during 2020, with only urgent surgeries going ahead, as people who have received a transplant are unable to fight viruses.

“At the start of the pandemic, no one really knew the impact that COVID would have on someone receiving a transplant.”

With the data confirming the drop in transplants, Australians are called to register to be organ donors and tell families of their decision.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873