UK-based Aussie mum’s bid to fly ‘lockdown babies’ home

A UK-based Australian mum is spearheading a campaign to charter a flight with “lockdown babies” and their families desperate to get home to Australia.

Carly McCrossin, mum to 4-month-old Ailish, was heavily pregnant with her daughter when the borders were closed.

She is lobbying the government to increase the cap on international visitors, to help get her and dozens of others home.

23,000 Australians are registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade seeking to return home.

So far, 198 families have registered to fly on the charter flight, many who have shared their heartbreaking stories with her.

“The response has been overwhelming- there’s so many families in my situation,” Ms McCrossin told Deborah Knight.

Many of the families have been either stranded in the UK after visiting early in the year, or have found themselves without a job and a visa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said there were a lot of Australians who were in “desperate” situations.

They’re hopeful a commercial airline will take up their cause, and get them home in time for Christmas.

Image: Fly the Babies Home/Facebook