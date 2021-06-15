Tyrone Peachey looking to lock in a new deal

Out-of-contract Gold Coast Titans star Tyrone Peachey is waiting for offers from clubs to secure his NRL future.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he was trying to play the best footy he can to try and get a deal somewhere as his contract is due to end at the end of the season.

“I’d love to stay here, I see the place growing … they weren’t too convincing at keeping me here, so I am just trying to do my best and try and get a deal somewhere.”

He spoke about the club’s performance on the weekend, saying they were disappointed overall with the loss on the weekend.

“We have been training that much on or defence and it’s not due to a lack of effort, I think sometimes it comes down to trying to do too much and just going out of the system.

“We can’t really put a finger on it what the reasoning is behind it, [all] we can do it rock up on Monday and trying to be better each week.”

Image: Kelly Defina/Getty Images