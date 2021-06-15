4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyrone Peachey looking to lock in a new deal

7 hours ago
wide world of sports
Gold Coast Titans Tyrone Peachey
Article image for Tyrone Peachey looking to lock in a new deal

Out-of-contract Gold Coast Titans star Tyrone Peachey is waiting for offers from clubs to secure his NRL future.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he was trying to play the best footy he can to try and get a deal somewhere as his contract is due to end at the end of the season.

“I’d love to stay here, I see the place growing … they weren’t too convincing at keeping me here, so I am just trying to do my best and try and get a deal somewhere.”

He spoke about the club’s performance on the weekend, saying they were disappointed overall with the loss on the weekend.

“We have been training that much on or defence and it’s not due to a lack of effort, I think sometimes it comes down to trying to do too much and just going out of the system.

“We can’t really put a finger on it what the reasoning is behind it, [all] we can do it rock up on Monday and trying to be better each week.”

Press PLAY to hear his chat ahead of Sunday’s game

Image: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

wide world of sports
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873