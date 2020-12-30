Two men sought by police in armed robbery investigation

Police are seeking information following an armed robbery of a 75-year-old at a home in Sheldon last week.

Investigations indicate between 5.45am and 6.45am on Thursday December 24, two men forced their way into the Mount Cotton Road property.

Both men allegedly threatened and restrained the elderly resident, stealing cash, personal property and the victim’s white BMW.

The stolen vehicle was later located abandoned in Tandara Street, Rochedale South.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area between 5.45am and 6.45am who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Footage may have captured the car travelling along Mt Gravatt-Capalaba Road, Capalaba; Mount Cotton Road, Capalaba; Avalon Road, Sheldon; or Priestdale Road, Rochedale South.

Investigators believe the man pictured may be able to assist in relation to this incident.