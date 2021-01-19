4BC
Two men in hospital after suffering electrical burns on the Gold Coast

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Two men have been injured, one of them seriously, after a workplace incident at a cafe on the Gold Coast.

Investigations are underway into what caused the electrical explosion at an Ashmore business this morning.

It’s believed the men were working on a switchboard when they suffered electrical burns.

Nine News reporter Sarah Cawte crossed to Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive and said the investigation into what happened was in the early stages.

“What they have told me, this is coming from Workplace Health and Safety, they believe it was an arc flash incident,” she said.

The men, both aged in their 30s, were taken to hospital.

One of the men is in a stable condition while the other man is believed to have suffered serious burns.

Image: Sarah Cawte, Nine News

