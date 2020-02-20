4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two dead after Sydney to Melbourne train derails

11 hours ago
National Nine News
derailTrainvlinewallan

Two people are dead and many others are injured after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train derailed near Wallan, about 45 kilometres north of Melbourne.

The five-carriage train was carrying approximately 160 passengers when it came off the tracks at about 7.45pm.

The driver and another staff member died at the scene.

Ambulance Victoria said one person had been airlifted to hospital whille 11 others were taken by road with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for up to 20 people.

Acting Inspector Peter Fusinato says he expects those people either didn’t board the train or left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The train departed Sydney at 7.40am and was due to arrive at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne at 6.30pm. Delays meant the train was running more than an hour and a half late when it derailed.

 

National Nine News
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.