Two dead after Sydney to Melbourne train derails

Two people are dead and many others are injured after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train derailed near Wallan, about 45 kilometres north of Melbourne.

The five-carriage train was carrying approximately 160 passengers when it came off the tracks at about 7.45pm.

The driver and another staff member died at the scene.

Ambulance Victoria said one person had been airlifted to hospital whille 11 others were taken by road with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for up to 20 people.

Acting Inspector Peter Fusinato says he expects those people either didn’t board the train or left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The train departed Sydney at 7.40am and was due to arrive at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne at 6.30pm. Delays meant the train was running more than an hour and a half late when it derailed.