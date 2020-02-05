Two Australians among 10 with coronavirus on cruise ship

Two Australians onboard a cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

They are among 10 people on the Diamond Princess to be diagnosed with the virus after arriving in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

Nearly 4,000 passengers and crew on board the ship have been put into quarantine for two weeks.

The ship’s operator Princess Cruises confirmed there were a total of 223 Australians on the ship.

Immunisation Expert at the University of Sydney Professor Robert Booy tells Ben Fordham that the majority of cases of coronavirus are more like the common cold.

“We know these ships are places where viruses can spread very easily and we can have major outbreaks.

“So they’re playing it safe and doing the right thing by putting people in quarantine.”

Image: Twitter/@daxa_tw