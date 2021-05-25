Turbine fire a ‘sneak preview’ to energy system’s fragility

A turbine fire at the Callide Power Station yesterday, which forced three quarters of the station’s generating units offline, has highlighted the state’s continued reliance on coal.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Neil Breen the outages evidenced why renewable energies don’t comprise a majority of the system.

“We did have a sneak preview yesterday of what happens if we lose our coal-fired generators without appropriate replacement.

“The day it’s gone, people really understand how important it is.

“It’s why I say time and time and time again we’ve got to maintain a balance in our energy system.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED

Image: Getty