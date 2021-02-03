4BC
Confusing regulations strand tug boat crew in quarantine

6 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for Confusing regulations strand tug boat crew in quarantine

A tug and towing crew has been left frustrated after being marched into quarantine upon landing in Cairns. 

The crew had been out at sea for a month with no human contact.

While the Maritime Safety Department authorised an exemption, Queensland Health overruled the decision because the boat passed by Tonga.

“It certainly a frustrating experience for the owners of this vessel and the crew members,” Pacific Maritime Lawyers Legal Practice Director John Kavanagh told Bill McDonald.

“Clearly they’ve done everything in their power to ensure that they’re not a risk to the Queensland community for spreading coronavirus at all.”

The decision by Queensland Health has confused the crew members, Mr Kavanagh said.

“This vessel went on a similar voyage last year, at the height of the pandemic in May, and there was no mandatory quarantine required then.

“A bit of consistency around that decision making is what the owners and the crew want.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

