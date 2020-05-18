‘Trust us!’: Alan Jones blasts QLD border closure

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says borders may not reopen until September, depending on the amount of community transmission in NSW and Victoria.

The national cabinet outlined interstate travel would resume as part of their three-stage plan out of lockdown.

“The Prime Minister has been let down, as has the nation, by rogue Premiers and unelected bureaucrats,” Alan Jones said.

“Trust us! People know exactly what has to be done about social distancing. Trust people.”

Queensland Shadow Tourism Minister David Crisafulli told Alan Jones tourism usually thrives in winter.

“Those businesses are withering on the vine at a time of year that they have a magnificent point of difference.

“Nobody is suggesting to do things that put a massive risk on people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty