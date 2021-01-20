4BC
Trump’s final day in office: Washington gets ready for an inauguration like no other

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Washington DC
As Donald Trump marks his final few hours as US President, Washington D.C has been described as a “militarised” zone as police swarm the city.

The outgoing president praised his country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a pre-recorded speech posted on social media.

Ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration tomorrow, Nine News reporter Amelia Adams crossed to Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive from Washington.

“It is a little bit tense to be in a basically militarised zone, this fortified city,” she said.

“It’s very hard to get around, there’s no traffic, there’s no tourists, there’s checkpoints at every corner, there’s tens of thousands of troops.

“This would usually be such a vibrant buzzing city ahead of a president’s inauguration which of course is a historic day.

“Security is extreme and honestly protesters, if they are in the city tomorrow, they will not even get anywhere near it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest 

Image: iStock

