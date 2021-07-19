4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Trucking body backs ‘impressive’ drivers..

Trucking body backs ‘impressive’ drivers after border stings

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Australian Trucking AssociationbusinessCovidQueenslandTRUCKIES
Article image for Trucking body backs ‘impressive’ drivers after border stings

Australia’s peak freight truck industry body has stuck by drivers after a weekend sting that saw dozens fined for incorrect border documentation incidents.

More than 130 vehicles were stopped by Queensland Police and 55 truck drivers were cautioned or fined for either not having a valid border pass or having incorrect documents.

Gary Mahon, the CEO of the Queensland Trucking Association, has backed drivers across the country, however, saying the industry’s COVID record speaks for itself.

“If you look back over the last 18 months, there’s been millions and millions of kilometres by the freight industry,” Mr Mahon told Scott Emerson.

“There’s been no COVID outbreak in the supply chain here in Queensland and there’s only been 2 across the country that I’m aware of.

“That’s a pretty impressive performance I think by the industry to keep their infection management up, their cleaning protocols in the trucks [and] good COVID hygiene.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty
Scott Emerson
AustraliaBusinessNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873