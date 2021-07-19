Trucking body backs ‘impressive’ drivers after border stings

Australia’s peak freight truck industry body has stuck by drivers after a weekend sting that saw dozens fined for incorrect border documentation incidents.

More than 130 vehicles were stopped by Queensland Police and 55 truck drivers were cautioned or fined for either not having a valid border pass or having incorrect documents.

Gary Mahon, the CEO of the Queensland Trucking Association, has backed drivers across the country, however, saying the industry’s COVID record speaks for itself.

“If you look back over the last 18 months, there’s been millions and millions of kilometres by the freight industry,” Mr Mahon told Scott Emerson.

“There’s been no COVID outbreak in the supply chain here in Queensland and there’s only been 2 across the country that I’m aware of.

“That’s a pretty impressive performance I think by the industry to keep their infection management up, their cleaning protocols in the trucks [and] good COVID hygiene.”

