Truck rollover causes Story Bridge delays

3 hours ago
4BC NEWS

Motorists are being warned of delays after a truck rollover near the Story Bridge this morning.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Kemp Place in Fortitude Valley at 6.45am.

The truck is blocking southbound access to the Story Bridge from Gipps St in Fortitude Valley.

The only access to the Story Bridge southbound is via Ann St or Brunswick St.

