Truck rollover causes Story Bridge delays
Motorists are being warned of delays after a truck rollover near the Story Bridge this morning.
Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Kemp Place in Fortitude Valley at 6.45am.
The truck is blocking southbound access to the Story Bridge from Gipps St in Fortitude Valley.
The only access to the Story Bridge southbound is via Ann St or Brunswick St.
Oh no! dump truck rollover on Ann St at Gipps St outside All Hallows School in Fortitide Valley Southbound access to the Story Bridge is blocked from Gipps St. Thanks to listener Eddie for sending me this pic! @NewsTalk4BC pic.twitter.com/vngihmOuJD
— Olympia Kwitowski (@OlympiaKwitowsk) September 27, 2020