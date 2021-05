Troy Cassar-Daley has shared two side-by-side images on social media.

It seems he’s seeing a resemblance between himself and martial artist and actor Chuck Norris.

“I don’t think there’s too many similarities,” Ray Hadley said.

Just a reminder to watch a Chuck Norris movie every now and then, just for old times sake!! pic.twitter.com/fcooSwCtMv — Troy Cassar-Daley (@troycassardaley) May 5, 2021

Image: Troy Cassar-Daley/Twitter