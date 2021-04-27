‘Trojan horses’ the target of new Apple update against tracking

A new update to Apple products will grant users more privacy, blocking all apps from tracking user information.

Technology expert Alice Smith told Neil Breen under iOS 14.5, apps will now have to ask Apple users permission to track them across websites and other apps.

“Right now, if Facebook wants to sell you really good targeted advertising, they will use your device’s unique ID to track what you do when you leave Facebook,” she said.

Ms Smith said even unexpected apps have been tracking user information.

“It’s frightening to realise just how many games, that really don’t need any information about you at all, are tracking your location, tracking what you search for, have access to see all your phone numbers…

“It is concerning just how many games are trojan horses to sell all your information to the highest bidder.”

