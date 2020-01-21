Trivago ‘tricked’ customers on hotel prices

Popular hotel comparison website Trivago has been found to have misled customers on the best hotel deals.

The Australian Federal Court ruled that Trivago engaged in misleading conduct and made false representations to consumers.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims tells Deborah Knight the online hotel booking site was promoting its best advertiser as the best deals on offer.

“They advertise themselves as an impartial and objective price comparison website which simply wasn’t the case.

“They often had strike through prices, but they weren’t comparisons, they were comparing luxury rooms to standard rooms.

“You were in fact tricked into thinking you’re getting a big discount when you’re not.”

Image: Getty/Picture Alliance